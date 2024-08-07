The stock market rout may not be over

Investors may be forced out of especially crowded bets for other reasons. Look at the astonishing speed with which the Japanese yen has strengthened in recent weeks, for instance, which is probably because of the unravelling of “carry trades". These involve borrowing yen cheaply and using the proceeds to buy other assets—perhaps a higher-yielding currency, such as the American dollar or Mexican peso, or even stocks. But should the yen suddenly strengthen relative to the other asset, the trade quickly plunges into the red and may need to be terminated. Doing so involves selling the other asset and buying yen to pay back the debt, exacerbating the move and quite possibly forcing others into the same position, creating a vicious circle. If this generates a big loss, the investor may also need to exit other positions to meet it.