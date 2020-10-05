The stock market’s leaders appear most vulnerable to Biden’s tax plan

The Biden campaign cited a recent Moody’s Analytics report in saying the candidate’s plans would lead to growth and job creation. “Joe Biden’s focus is on the real economy and how it impacts the economic well-being, hopes and aspirations...of all American working families," a campaign official said. “There is no reason that an economic plan that asks everyone to pay their fair share while doing more to reach full-employment quicker with more jobs and stronger growth should not help everyone from essential workers to investors."