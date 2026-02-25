Nvidia’s hotly anticipated fourth-quarter earnings, slated for after the close of trading Thursday, is widely expected to jolt markets from their recent poor run and power stocks into a new round of gains on the tailwind of the artificial-intelligence boom.
The stock market wants an earnings blowout from Nvidia. It could make things worse.
SummaryNvidia’s earnings are good for some stocks but not all of them.
Nvidia’s hotly anticipated fourth-quarter earnings, slated for after the close of trading Thursday, is widely expected to jolt markets from their recent poor run and power stocks into a new round of gains on the tailwind of the artificial-intelligence boom.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More