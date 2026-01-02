If last year was full of fireworks that ultimately resulted in another big gain for the stock market, 2026 appears set to be a dud.
The stock market won’t be worth celebrating in 2026
SummaryFor three years, Big Tech has been able to cover up the market’s flaws. Cracks started appearing in 2025—and they’re only looking worse.
If last year was full of fireworks that ultimately resulted in another big gain for the stock market, 2026 appears set to be a dud.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More