The stock market won’t be worth celebrating in 2026

We’re taking the under. The problem is that 2026 is a midterm election year. From a market perspective, we could care less who wins. What matters is that such years have historically been the worst of the presidential cycle, with the S&P 500 finishing the year higher just 53% of the time and with an average gain of just 4.6%, while the other three years finished up 78% of the time, with an average gain of 11%. Part of the issue is that much of the good that a president accomplishes occurs during the first year of a term—and is immediately priced in. That’s the pattern from Trump’s first term—the S&P 500 gained 19% in 2017 before its 2018 tumble—and is likely to happen again during Trump 2.0, even after the tax cuts and fiscal spending bill that became law last year.