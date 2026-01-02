The stock market won’t be worth celebrating in 2026

Looking back at 2025, the fact that the S&P 500 index gained 16% feels like a small miracle. The Donald Trump experience has led to wild swings—who can forget the near bear-market in April after the president announced the first iteration of tariffs?—but also big profits. It didn’t hurt that the artificial-intelligence trade remained a strong, if uneven, theme during 2025, helping tech stocks lead the market higher once again.