The stock that took investors on a $90 billion ride
SummaryQXO, backed by Jared Kushner, lost $90 billion in market value, but the only rule broken was the Law of One Price.
The incredible rise and fall of shares in QXO, a company formed by serial entrepreneur Brad Jacobs, didn’t involve dishonesty or even bending the rules. But it was the latest violation of what is called the Law of One Price.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more