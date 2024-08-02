The stock that took investors on a $90 billion ride

The incredible rise and fall of shares in QXO, a company formed by serial entrepreneur Brad Jacobs, didn’t involve dishonesty or even bending the rules. But it was the latest violation of what is called the Law of One Price.

In December, Jacobs and some others agreed to invest about $1 billion into a small, listed software company, SilverSun Technologies. They renamed it QXO with plans to turn it into a building-materials distributor. QXO more recently raised another $4.1 billion in two private placements.

Today it is basically a $5 billion pile of money waiting for Jacobs to work his magic again. His track record is certainly good, which is why investors, including former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, paid $9.14 a share for a business with about $6.77 per fully diluted share in cash.

That would have been the end of the story for now if it weren’t for the fact that the original shareholders still had about 664,000 shares—the only ones that could actually be traded on an exchange until Monday afternoon. They represented around one-tenth of a percent of the company following those recent placements.

With such limited supply and perhaps inspired by Jacobs’s media blitz around his book “How To Make a Few Billion Dollars," about $250 million worth of them changed hands between early June and Monday for prices up to 30 times what Kushner and other sophisticated investors were paying. Based on the price that these shares were trading at last week, QXO was worth, on paper, a whopping $90 billion.

That made no sense, and a securities filing late Monday making the other shares tradable put an end to it, erasing tens of billions in value. But why did it happen in the first place, and why now?

According to economists Owen Lamont and Richard Thaler, there are just two conditions to violate the Law of One Price, which says that two nearly identical things shouldn’t have different values.

One is that some people really have to believe there is a difference between them (they use the example of Bayer Aspirin and the store brand). The second is that there has to be a barrier to profit from the disparity by those who know they are identical. Once the shares all became tradable, that barrier went away.

This has happened before, and it often seems to be during rollicking times. A famous one was at the peak of the tech bubble when Palm Pilots were a red-hot consumer item—the iPhones of their day, and maker 3Com conducted an initial public offering for about 5% of its subsidiary Palm Inc.’s shares.

Despite The Wall Street Journal and others pointing it out, the price relative to its parent rose so high that 3Com effectively had a value of negative $22 billion after subtracting its much larger stake in Palm. Professionals would have loved to profit by borrowing and then selling short Palm stock and buying 3Com shares, but it wasn’t possible because there was such limited availability of the stock. The anomaly lasted for weeks.

It has happened more recently and lasted longer when, during the summer and fall of 2022, meme stocks continued to make and break fortunes and spawn conspiracy theories. At the time, indebted movie-theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings found a novel solution when its existing shareholders wouldn’t allow it to sell more common stock to the public.

The company issued them what was technically a preferred share as a free dividend with the ticker symbol APE that it could then sell more of. Despite being economically identical, investors preferred the AMC common stock and paid up to two or three times as much for those. Profiting from that was hard with a shareholder base that didn’t act rationally. The gap persisted until a controversial stock split and conversion into a single class a year later.

The silliness surrounding QXO isn’t a good sign. While mispricings can happen at any time, there seems to be two explanations for why they persist when investors are giddy.

One is a large supply of people who buy first and ask questions later, or who ask only like-minded people on social media. Another is that some people buying QXO did understand it was overvalued but were counting on the greater fool theory—being able to sell to someone ignorant or even greedier at a quick profit. There were days last week when a well-timed purchase in QXO could have doubled in a day.

Judging by the stock’s turnover, some professional investors might have looked to hitch their wagon to a dealmaking spree by Jacobs, only to possibly pocket a quick, 32% one-week gain by selling on Tuesday. Meanwhile, amateurs caught at the end of the chain on Monday just got an expensive economics lesson.

