The Street resets its Nifty 500 bets. Here are the winners

Expectations of stronger earnings, reasonable valuations and resilient domestic demand are lifting analyst confidence in Indian equities, with insurers, hotels, healthcare and real estate emerging as some of the Street’s preferred bets.
A Mint analysis of Bloomberg data showed that buy calls accounted for nearly 70% of the 8,533 analyst recommendations on Nifty 500 companies as of 21 July, up from 66.1% (of 8,098 recommendations) at the end of December 2025.
Over the same period, the share of hold ratings declined to 17.3% from 19%, while sell calls fell to 13.1% from 14.9%, indicating a broader improvement in analyst sentiment.
In absolute terms, the number of buy recommendations increased by 586 to 5,938. Hold calls declined by 63 to 1,477, while sell recommendations fell by 88 to 1,118.