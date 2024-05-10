The Taliban warn journalists and experts against cooperating with Afghanistan International TV
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Thursday warned journalists and experts against working with Afghanistan International TV, saying they would be committing a crime if they cooperated with the station. It’s the first time they have told people not to cooperate with a specific outlet.
