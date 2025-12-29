This year has whipsawed investors around the world. U.S. equities tanked then rallied. The U.S. dollar sank unexpectedly. Debt levels soared, and international trade relationships were increasingly strained. Global investors are wondering: Is the U.S. still the world’s safest bet—or merely the least unsafe?
The US remained the market to beat in 2025. Will that last?
SummaryOther markets look worse than in the U.S. But cracks are starting to form, Ashley Lester writes in a guest commentary.
