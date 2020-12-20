The world’s largest sovereign-wealth fund weighs a more active approach

The world’s largest sovereign-wealth fund weighs a more active approach5 min read . 03:22 PM IST
Three months into running Norway’s $1.3 trillion fund, Nicolai Tangen grapples with public scrutiny and joins the active versus passive debate
Nicolai Tangen made his name picking stocks in the cloistered world of hedge funds. Now he is sparring over an active approach to running the world’s largest sovereign-wealth fund—historically a bastion of passive investing.
Mr. Tangen—three months in as chief executive of Norges Bank Investment Management, the arm of the Norwegian central bank that operates the fund—says active management boosts investment returns and lays the groundwork for interacting with companies. Purists say stock picking is a waste of money and returns at the 10.838 trillion Norwegian kroner fund, equivalent to $1.265 trillion, would hold up fine without it.
