There is a rush for cash on Wall Street

Many of the stocks with the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500 have been soaring past the broader market. Shares of AT&T have risen 12% this year, while shares of Altria Group have gained 10% and shares of pipeline operator Oneok Inc. have added 8.2%. All three stocks have dividend yields higher than 5%, according to FactSet. The benchmark index is down 17% in 2022 and has been teetering on the edge of bear-market territory.