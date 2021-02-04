There is 'more value' in midcaps, smallcaps vs largecap bluechips: Geojit

India stock markets struggled today after a sharp three-day rally that took benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty to new highs. Sensex was down over 250 points in noon trade while Nifty was off 0.5% to 14,720. Among the Sensex stocks, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank were down between 1% and 2%.

However the market breadth was positive. The BSE midcap index was up 1.4% while smallcap index rose 0.4%.

"Even though the rise in the dollar index and crude are dampeners, they are unlikely to impact the positivity generated by a growth-oriented Budget and the flow of impressive corporate results. The bulk of the FII money are flowing into large-cap bluechips, particularly financials. Now there is more value in mid-small-caps and results from the segment too have been good. Both Sensex and Nifty are now around 93 % up from their 2020 March lows. A raging bull market can pleasantly surprise even the incorrigible optimists," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

A three-day rally in global stocks faded today after Asian shares retreated with U.S. and European futures as earnings rolled in. Treasuries held overnight losses and the dollar edged higher.

"The Nifty has become a tad nervous as it is en route to the next psychological level of 15000. It is taking a bit of a breather. The trend continues to remain bullish and we should be able to achieve 15000 during the course of this month," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

"A buy on dips approach would be advisable. We have a support range between 14200-14400 and as long as that is holding strong, we can safely accumulate long positions in this market," he added.

The RBI will announce its monetary policy decision tomorrow, just days after Budget was unveiled. Analysts expect the central bank to maintain an accommodative stance.

“The RBI will draw comfort with the recent moderation in headline inflation which would keep them on accommodative mode for now complementing the pro-growth intention of the government. However, much more relaxed path of fiscal consolidation would pose upside risks to core inflation thereby prompting some caution. In the upcoming policy we expect the MPC to maintain status quo on rates and monetary policy stance with some clarity or guidance on the pace of normalisation of the operative target rate towards pre pandemic levels. While we expect the Repo rate to be maintained at 4% through rest of 2021, the reverse repo rate hike of 15-35bps is likely in 2HCY21. We expect the RBI will continue to strive towards bringing the operative rate towards Repo rate through next few quarters largely through tools like variable overnight and term reverse repos," said Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

