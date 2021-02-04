There is 'more value' in midcaps, smallcaps vs largecap bluechips: Geojit

“The RBI will draw comfort with the recent moderation in headline inflation which would keep them on accommodative mode for now complementing the pro-growth intention of the government. However, much more relaxed path of fiscal consolidation would pose upside risks to core inflation thereby prompting some caution. In the upcoming policy we expect the MPC to maintain status quo on rates and monetary policy stance with some clarity or guidance on the pace of normalisation of the operative target rate towards pre pandemic levels. While we expect the Repo rate to be maintained at 4% through rest of 2021, the reverse repo rate hike of 15-35bps is likely in 2HCY21. We expect the RBI will continue to strive towards bringing the operative rate towards Repo rate through next few quarters largely through tools like variable overnight and term reverse repos," said Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.