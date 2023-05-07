There will be other dominos that fall, Aswath Damodaran on US banking sector2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Aswath Damodaran, Professor at New York University Stern, believes that there are more dominos waiting to fall in the US banking business
The US banking crisis, which began with the SVB fallout, posed a major threat to the American economy and also carried the risk of spiralling its effect on other countries' financial sectors. US Federal Bank intervention ensured that the crisis doesn't spiral into other sectors of the economy and affected more banks. Valuation guru, Aswath Damodaran, believes that just like the crisis led by SVB, there are more dominos waiting to fall in the US.
