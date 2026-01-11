These 10 penny stocks under ₹10 have surged 20-60% in a month — Do you own any?

Penny stocks under ₹10: Penny stocks often grab investors’ attention because of their low absolute price and the perception of high return potential. For many retail investors, these stocks appear to offer an affordable entry into the equity market, especially when compared to large-cap or even mid-cap shares trading at much higher values.

A key reason behind their appeal is the affordability bias — owning thousands of shares at a low price feels more rewarding than buying a few shares of an expensive stock. Retail investors are also drawn by the possibility of multibagger returns in a short period, as even a small price movement in penny stocks can translate into large percentage gains.

However, these stocks come with significant risks. Penny stocks typically suffer from high volatility, low trading volumes, weak fundamentals, and limited corporate disclosure. Price movements are often driven more by speculation than by business performance, making them vulnerable to sharp corrections and manipulation. Liquidity constraints can also make it difficult for investors to exit positions during market downturns.

That said, over the past one month, there have been 10 penny stocks under ₹10 that have jumped over 20% or more on the BSE, according to data from Capitaline. For the purpose of this study by Mint, only those penny stocks with volumes over 50,000 were taken into consideration. Some of the stocks that emerged as top winners managed to churn a return of as high as 68%.

Penny stock winners Topping the chart is Mangalam Industrial Finance, which has jumped 68% in the past one month, with its shares rising from ₹0.9 to ₹1.51 during this period. Trading volumes in the stock have jumped over 6 times during this period. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹215 crore.

Pulsar International follows suit with a sharp 57% surge as its stock has jumped to ₹2.34 from ₹1.49 between December 9, 2025 and January 9, 2026. The company has a market capitalisation of just ₹100 crore and closed almost 5% higher on Friday.

Avance Technologies is another penny stock that has seen solid returns in a month of 46% as it jumped from ₹1.23 to ₹1.79 per share. The stock has emerged as a multibagger with a massive 118% rise in a year and has zoomed 4375% in three years, multiplying investor wealth.

The company earlier this month announced that it has signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire up to 100% equity stake in Pushpak AI, a Hyderabad-based Computer Vision and Edge AI platform.

Satvik Sukun Lifecare's stock has risen to ₹0.7 from ₹0.51 in December, resulting in a 37% increase. It's followed by Starlineps Enterprises with the penny stock closing at ₹4.68 on Friday, a 35% rise in a month. The company earlier this week executed an MoU to acquire a 12.15% stake in Tobias Amines from its promoters and exiting shareholders.

Bluegod Entertainment, MSR India, Shah Metacorp, Teamo Production and PMC Fincorp are among the top penny stock winners in the last one month. They have surged 21-35% in a month, rewarding shareholders with healthy gains.