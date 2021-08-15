Under autos, its top picks are - Ashok Leyland (target price of ₹158), Escorts (TP ₹1,573), GNA Axles (TP ₹815) Suprajit Engg (TP 360). For Ashok Leyland, the brokerage believes that the company is ideally placed to capture the growth revival in CV segment and will be the biggest beneficiary of the Government’s voluntary scrappage policy. Further, it expects the tractor industry will continue to outperform the larger automobile space in FY22 with Escorts being a key beneficiary.

