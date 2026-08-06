These 10 stocks turned ₹1 lakh into over ₹3 lakh in 2026: Do you own any of these top gainers?

While the benchmark equity index NSE Nifty 50 has struggled this year amid global tariff concerns, ongoing geopolitical tensions, intense selling by FIIs and expensive valuations, a handful of select small-cap and mid-cap stocks have quietly scripted extraordinary rallies.

Data showed that as many as 10 companies on the NSE surged more than 200% in the ongoing calendar year till 4 August 2026, rewarding investors with solid returns despite the broader market gaining in single digits. The Nifty Smallcap 250 index and Nifty Midcap 50 index advanced 9% and 5.6%, respectively, during the same period. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 index declined around 6% year-to-date.

An investment of ₹1 lakh in each of these stocks at the start of the year would now be worth more than ₹3 lakh, with the top performer delivering a return of over 500%.

With the gain of 514.3%, Sanginita Chemicals emerged as the top gainer on the list. It was followed by Sterlite Technologies, which has rallied 485.7%. Excellent Wires and Packaging has gained 386.4%, while Viji Finance has climbed 308.1%.

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A close look at the sharp rally of these stocks highlighted that the movement has been driven by a mix of strong earnings growth, capacity expansion, sector-specific tailwinds, order wins, improved profitability and renewed investor interest in small and mid-cap companies. Some of the businesses benefited from favourable themes such as defence and aerospace, speciality chemicals and green mobility.

For instance, Sterlite Technologies reported the highest-ever revenue of ₹1,910 crore and EBITDA of ₹397 crore in Q1FY27, a YoY growth of 87% and 184%, respectively. Profit after tax increased manifold to ₹197 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 against ₹10 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Likewise, Viji Finance posted a profit of ₹1.14 crore in Q1 FY27 against a loss of ₹0.33 crore a year ago.

The list also includes Sigma Advanced Systems (up 265.20%), United Foodbrands (up 247.50%), Bikewo Green Tech (up 217.30%), Dee Development Engineers (up 213.8%), Yasho Industries (up 206.80%) and Prizor Viztech (up 206.70%) stood among other top gainers on the NSE in 2026 till date.

United Foodbrands posted a profit of ₹3.09 crore in Q1FY27 against a loss of ₹16.41 crore in Q1FY26. The bottom line of Dee Development also jumped 22.3% YoY to ₹16.15 crore during the quarter under review. Gross sales jumped nearly 32% YoY to ₹294.46 crore. The order book of Dee Development stood at ₹2,428 crore as on June 30, 2026, showing a growth of 92.50% on a year-on-year basis.

Yasho Industries’ net profit also increased significantly to ₹36.05 crore against ₹3.65 crore during the same period.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on August 5 kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. Sharing his views on the MPC outcome and market outlook, Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura, said, “With economic growth remaining resilient, the RBI appears comfortable maintaining policy stability while closely monitoring global risks, including the West Asia conflict, trade disruptions and elevated crude prices.”

“From an equity market perspective, policy continuity remains positive, particularly for rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, autos and real estate, while improving liquidity conditions and the upcoming festive season could support broader consumption and investment themes,” he said.

Prachi Kele, Lead Economist, PL Capital, said, “Policy highlighted the external sector facing pressures from a widening trade deficit, while domestic macroeconomic conditions are growth supportive. Revised inflation and growth projections indicate resilience of the domestic economy despite headwinds from the West Asian crisis. Revival of monsoon in July, improved kharif sowing, services’ trade surplus, decent FDI inflows, and healthy remittance receipts continue to support India's macroeconomic fundamentals.”

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