Home >Markets >Stock Markets >These 15 stocks are top picks by Angel Broking for nearly 12 months time frame

These 15 stocks are top picks by Angel Broking for nearly 12 months time frame

Premium
Top stock picks
2 min read . 11:01 AM IST Livemint

  • The brokerage firm's top stock picks from different sectors including auto, banking and IT with time frame of nearly 12 months

With the time frame of nearly 12 months, domestic brokerage and research firm Angel Broking has recommendations or top stock picks from different sectors including auto, banking and IT companies like Ashok Leyland, Escorts, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, L&T Infotech among top recommendations list.

Angel Broking's has a Buy recommendation on these stocks: Ashok Leyland (target price 158), Carborundum Universal (TP 879), Crompton greaves consumer electricals (TP 540), Escorts (TP 1,573), Federal Bank (TP 110), GNA Axles (TP 815), Suprajit Engg (TP 390).

The list also includes Shriram City Union with a target price of 2,533 per share, Stove Kraft ( 950 TP), Dalmia Bharat Ltd ( 2,650 TP), HDFC Bank (TP 1,859), Sona BLW Precis. (TP 587). 

Stove Kraft Ltd (SKL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing & selling Kitchen & Home appliances products like pressure cookers, LPG stoves, non-stick cookware etc. under the brand name of 'Pigeon' and 'Gilma'. Angel Broking expect SKL to report healthy top-line & bottom-line growth on the back of new product launches, strong brand name and wide distribution network.

Sona BLW is one of India’s leading automotive technology companies that derives its revenues from Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Hybrid Vehicles. The global BEV segment has been fastest growing and is expected to maintain high growth rates which is positive for Sona BLW, it said while explaining the rationale.

Additionally, the brokerage has accumulate rating on Larsen & Toubro Infotech with a target price of 5,612. It also has accumulate recommendations on AU Small Finance and Safari Ind shares with target price of 1,520 and 890 respectively. Safari Industries (India) Ltd (SIIL) is amongst the leading luggage players and the brokerage expects that shift from unorganized to organized sectors would benefit SIIL. 

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

