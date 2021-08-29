These 15 stocks are top picks by Angel Broking for nearly 12 months time frame

Additionally, the brokerage has accumulate rating on Larsen & Toubro Infotech with a target price of ₹5,612. It also has accumulate recommendations on AU Small Finance and Safari Ind shares with target price of ₹1,520 and ₹890 respectively. Safari Industries (India) Ltd (SIIL) is amongst the leading luggage players and the brokerage expects that shift from unorganized to organized sectors would benefit SIIL.