These 2 govt-owned oil companies will turn ex-dividend this week. Details here

Two government-owned oil companies namely BPCL and ONGC are set to turn ex-dividend ahead of the record date on stock exchanges later this week. Both stocks will be in focus due to ex-dividend. Also, ONGC's quarterly earnings will further sway the stock's sentiments. ONGC is planning to pay a final dividend of 65% to its shareholders, while BPCL will make a payment of 60% dividend. These final dividends are for the financial year FY22. The ex-dividend date is the day that sets the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend benefit.

