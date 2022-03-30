These 2 stocks are favorite picks in the auto space ahead. Here's why

Explaining new launches as a key to driving PV sales, JM Financial analysts stated that Over the last 5 years, varying by different PV sub-segments, the on-road price-to-customer has gone up by c.20-33%. However, UVs, including both SUV and MUV segments, have bucked the trend and managed to post a healthy c.12% CAGR (SUV:12% CAGR; MUV:11%CAGR) during the same period. This was driven by customer-pull and OEM focus for MUV/SUV-ish kinds of vehicles. The number of players in the SUV and MUV segment expanded from 14/2 in FY17 to 17/6 by FY'22, respectively. The segment witnessed c.40 new model launches, driving the share of the UV segment from c.25% to c.48% in the past five years. In contrast, the passenger car segment only witnessed 12 new vehicle launches, hence the subdued performance of this segment vis-à-vis the UV segment.

