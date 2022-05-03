Visa outsourcing company BLS International and pharmaceutical company Vikram Thermo India had recently informed the record date for their respective issue of bonus equity shares. Shares of BLS International are up about 92% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far whereas that of Vikram Thermo has surged over 64% during the said period.

BLS International Services Limited board in its meeting held on April 27, 2022 fixed Tuesday, May 17, 2022 as the 'record date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares of the company in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Re. 1/each for every 1 (one) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each.

The issue of bonus shares is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing EGM which is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 09, 2022. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders. BLS International is an online visa application centre in India, providing visa consultancy services.

Meanwhile, Vikram Thermo India has fixed Friday, 13th May, 2022, as the 'Record Date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares. of the company. The bonus shares is in the proportion of 4 (four) Equity Shares of ₹10/each for every 1 (one) existing Equity Share of ₹10/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders.