These 2 stocks' record date for bonus shares issue this month. Details inside

Meanwhile, Vikram Thermo India has fixed Friday, 13th May, 2022, as the 'Record Date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares. of the company. The bonus shares is in the proportion of 4 (four) Equity Shares of ₹10/each for every 1 (one) existing Equity Share of ₹10/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders.