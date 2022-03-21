Rating agency CRISIL and pharmaceutical company Sanofi India had informed recently that their respective boards have approved the final dividend along with special dividends, for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. Shares of Sanofi India are down over 1% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far whereas that of Crisil has surged about 1% during the said period.

Sanofi India has recommended a final dividend of ₹181 per equity share and a special dividend of Rs. 309 per equity share. For the payment of final dividend (including Special Dividend) for financial year 2021, if approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on April 26, 2022 and the same will be paid on May 4, 2022.

“Recommendation for payment of a final dividend of Rs.181 per equity share of Rs. 1 O each for the year ended 31st December 2021 and a special dividend of Rs. 309 per equity share of Rs.10 each for the year ended 31st December 2021, after considering the slump sale and transfer of company's nutraceuticals business during the year and reviewing the cash requirements for the Company's operations," the pharma company had said in an exchange filing.

On the other hand, CRISIL had recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per share, including a special dividend of ₹7 per share.

“During 2021, the company paid three interim dividends totalling ₹24 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹15 per share and a special dividend of Rs. 7 per share (of Re 1 face value). The total dividend for the year works out to ₹46 per share," the credit rating agency had said while announcing its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

