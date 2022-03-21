“Recommendation for payment of a final dividend of Rs.181 per equity share of Rs. 1 O each for the year ended 31st December 2021 and a special dividend of Rs. 309 per equity share of Rs.10 each for the year ended 31st December 2021, after considering the slump sale and transfer of company's nutraceuticals business during the year and reviewing the cash requirements for the Company's operations," the pharma company had said in an exchange filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}