These 3 BESS stocks are betting big on India’s energy storage boom

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are expected to play a major role in the global energy transition by addressing the intermittency of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.
In India, demand for BESS is gathering pace, driven by rising renewable energy capacity, grid modernization and supportive government policies.
These systems improve grid stability, reduce peak power costs, enable energy arbitrage and enhance power reliability for utilities and industries. Falling battery prices, rising investments and growing electrification are expected to accelerate BESS adoption.
Here are three companies from the BESS space with strong expansion plans.
Waaree Energies
Waaree Energies is India's largest integrated solar energy company and one of the country's leading renewable energy manufacturers.
The company manufactures solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and solar cells while offering end-to-end renewable energy solutions, including EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction), battery energy storage systems (BESS), inverters, transformers, smart meters, green hydrogen solutions and solar project development.