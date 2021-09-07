These are Emkay's top stock picks in the cement sector

The channel check conducted by Emkay suggest that average pan-India prices declined 3% MoM in August 2021. The moderation in prices was primarily led by a 6% MoM decline in the East, while prices in other regions fell in the range of 2-3% MoM in August 21. On a YoY basis, prices were broadly flat in the North, West and Central regions, but they dropped 2-3% in the East and South regions, the brokerage note added.