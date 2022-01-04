These 3 companies are likely to announce bonus, stock split. Details here

SBC Exports management informed in its latest communication to Indian exchanges and said, "We wish to inform you that the a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be scheduled to held at shorter notice on Friday, 7th January, 2022 at 4.00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company i.e. 49/95 Site-IV Sahibabad Industrial Area Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh-201010 to transact, inter-alia, consider and approve the following business: 1. To increase in authorized share capital of the Company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company; 2. To Alter Articles of Association of the Company in order to Issue of Bonus Shares by way of Capitalization of Reserves, if any required; 3. To recommend and approve Issue of Bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company; 4. To consider Split of Equity shares of the Company; and 5. To discuss any other business with the permission of the Chair."