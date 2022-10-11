These 3 midcap stocks are good bet in retail basket. Here's why

Despite the current volatility shocks due to macroeconomic conditions, midcap stocks have performed better compared to the benchmark Sensex in the broader market. In the past three months, on BSE, where Sensex climbed by more than 5%, the Midcap index has jumped by nearly 9%. There is more potential for midcap stocks in the latest roller coaster tone of markets, and Centrum has given a buy rating on three stocks in the retail segment. These companies catering largely to the urban population and operating in mid-premium segment are likely to outperform their peers.

