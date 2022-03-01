Stock market investors not just earn from the rise in price of shares belonging to their portfolio, they also earn from bonus shares and dividend that a listed company announces from time to time. For information to such investors, three listed companies that have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders, are going to issue bonus shares this month. Those 3 multibagger stocks are Easy Trip, Deep Polymer and Brightcom Group.

Here we list out details of multibagger stocks announcing bonus shares in March 2022:

1] Easy Trip share bonus: The company has announced board meeting date to approve 1:1 bonus shares on 2nd March 2022. Easy Trip management informed about the revised date in its exchange communication citing, "We are submitting the revised intimation of record date of bonus shares, due to some clerical error in the previous intimation submitted. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, March 02, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of (One) Equity Share of ₹2/- each for every (One) Equity Share of ₹2/- each, through the approval of shareholders which has been obtained through postal ballot on Wednesday, February 16, 2022."

This is like icing on the cake for Easy Trip shareholders as the stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, Easy Trip shares have delivered around 450 per cent return to its shareholders.

2] Deep Polymer share bonus: This multibagger stock has delivered 700 per cent return to its shareholders and now it has announced board meeting to approve 3 bonus equity shares for every 4 fully paid-up equity share i.e. 3:4 bonus share for shareholders. The record date has been fixed on 9th March 2022.

Deep Polymer management informed about the bonus share record date citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has fixed Wednesday, March 09, 2022 as the “Record Date" to determine the eligible shareholders entitled to receive the Bonus Shares in the Ratio of 3:4 i.e. 3 (Three) Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for every 4 (four) fully paid up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each."

3] Brightcom Group share bonus: In last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹6 to ₹122 apiece levels, logging around 1900 per cent rise in this period. However, this is not the end of income for shareholders of Brightcom Group shares. The company has announced 2:3 bonus shares for its shareholders and the record date for approval of bonus shares has been fixed on 16th March 2022.

Brighton Group informed about bonus share in its exchange communication citing, "Kindly note that the Company has decided to set Wednesday, March 16, 2022, as the Record Date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the issuance of Bonus Shares. The proposed equity bonus will be issued in the ratio of 2:3 (two equity shares for every three equity shares held by the Members), as recommended by the Company's Board of Directors in its meeting held on January 25, 2022, subject to members' approval."

