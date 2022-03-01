These 3 Multibagger stocks to issue bonus shares this month. Do you own?

1] Easy Trip share bonus: The company has announced board meeting date to approve 1:1 bonus shares on 2nd March 2022. Easy Trip management informed about the revised date in its exchange communication citing, "We are submitting the revised intimation of record date of bonus shares, due to some clerical error in the previous intimation submitted. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, March 02, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of (One) Equity Share of ₹2/- each for every (One) Equity Share of ₹2/- each, through the approval of shareholders which has been obtained through postal ballot on Wednesday, February 16, 2022."

