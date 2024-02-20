These 3 Nifty 50 stocks hovering near their 52-week lows; what should you do?
Nifty 50 reaches new record high amidst bullish sentiment. Optimism remains despite widening valuation gap. Market volatility expected globally due to national elections. Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, and HUL struggle post weak Q3 results.
The Indian markets witnessed a significant surge over the last six trading sessions, with bullish sentiment prevailing. This was evident through the remarkable rally observed in key benchmark indices. Notably, the Nifty 50 reached a new record high of 22,215 points in today's trade, settling above 22,196 for the first time.
