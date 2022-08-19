These 3 sectors will boom over the next 3 years

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) - The Consumption Theme

India has always been a consumption economy due to the huge demographic dividend we have in terms of our population.Mc Donald's has only 500 stores in India, while Dominos Pizza has only 1,500 stores in India.The scope is huge. I say this for two reasons. First due to the under penetration, the scope of expansion is massive. Second, due rise in India's income levels more people will eat out regularly. This will be the cause of a huge boom in QSR sales.Now the QSR space should not be confused with FMCG companies, where the penetration levels are extremely high. If Colgate stock is to see a sharp run up, you will have to start brushing 3 times a day.