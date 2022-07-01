These 3 small-cap stocks to issue bonus shares this month. Details here

Xpro India Ltd informed about the bonus share recommendation to the Indian exchanges citing, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors ('Board') of Xpro India Limited , at its meeting held today, i.e. May 25, 2022, have inter alia: Recommended the issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (one) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 2 (two) existing fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals; as may be required. Further, the Board has also approved the reservation of 1 (one) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 2 (two) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each, to be allotted after exercise of option, by the warrants holder(s) for conversion of up to 19,68,000 convertible warrants outstanding as on March 31, 2022 into fully paid Equity Shares."

