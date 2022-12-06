These 3 smallcap stocks are fundamental picks of HDFC Securities

Smaller in size but with a potential for significant growth in the short to long term, is one of the beauties of small-cap stocks. However, not all small-cap stocks will benefit an investor as the basket also comes with high volatility risks. Hence, it is important to search for value-adding stocks whose business module has a promising growth prospectus ahead. With that, HDFC Securities has listed three small-caps as its fundamental picks due to a strong growth outlook going forward. These are Savita Oil Technologies, Satin Creditcare Network, and MM Forgings. They have given double-digit returns to their investors so far in the current year.

