These 3 stocks pull down Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth by 900 crore in 15 minutes

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth: Metro Brands share today opened with a downside gap and went on to hit 535.35 by 9:30 AM, logging 14.30 per share within 15 minutes of opening bell.
2 min read . 11:24 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth: Titan Company share price today opened lower and hit 1997 apiece levels by 9:30 AM, logging 63.95 per share dip from its yesterday's close of 2060.95 levels on NSE

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth: Amid India stock market extending the sell-off trend on sixth straight session on Friday morning deals, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has lost around 900 crore within 15 minutes of the opening bell today. This could happened due to the profit-booking in three Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks — Titan Company, Metro Brands and Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd.

Dip in Titan share price

Titan Company share price today opened lower and hit 1997 apiece levels by 9:30 AM, logging 63.95 per share dip from its yesterday's close of 2060.95 levels on NSE.

Dip in Star Health share price

Star Health share price today opened lower and went on to hit 609.05 apiece levels by 9:30 AM. As the stock had closed at 664.15 levels on Thursday, it logged 55.10 dip within 15 minutes of stock market opening today.

Dip in Metro Brands share price

Like two other Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks, Metro Brands share today opened with a downside gap and went on to hit 535.35 by 9:30 AM, logging 14.30 per share within 15 minutes of opening bell.

Dip in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth

As per shareholding pattern of Titan Company for Q4FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,53,10,395 company shares while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 95,40,575 titan shares. So, Jhunjhunwala couple together holds 4,48,50,970 Titan shares. As Titan share price dipped 63.95 in 15 minutes of stock market opening today, net slide in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to slide in this Tata stock is around 287 crore ( 63.95 x 4,48,50,970).

Likewise, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares that dipped 55.10 per share in 15 minutes after the stock market opening b ell today. So, net dip in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to dip in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is around 555 crore ( 55.10 x 10,07,53,935).

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has invested in Metro Brands through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. As per the shareholding pattern of Metro Brands for January to March 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,91,53,600 shares of the company that has dipped 14.30 per share today in 15 minutes of market opening today. So, net dip in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth is 56 crore ( 14.30 x 3,91,53,600).

Therefore, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala lost around 900 crore in 15 minutes of market opening after sell-off in Titan Company, Star Health and Metro Brands shares.