Titan Company share price today opened lower and hit ₹1997 apiece levels by 9:30 AM, logging ₹63.95 per share dip from its yesterday's close of ₹2060.95 levels on NSE
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth: Amid India stock market extending the sell-off trend on sixth straight session on Friday morning deals, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has lost around ₹900 crore within 15 minutes of the opening bell today. This could happened due to the profit-booking in three Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks — Titan Company, Metro Brands and Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth: Amid India stock market extending the sell-off trend on sixth straight session on Friday morning deals, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has lost around ₹900 crore within 15 minutes of the opening bell today. This could happened due to the profit-booking in three Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks — Titan Company, Metro Brands and Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd.
Dip in Star Health share price
Star Health share price today opened lower and went on to hit ₹609.05 apiece levels by 9:30 AM. As the stock had closed at ₹664.15 levels on Thursday, it logged ₹55.10 dip within 15 minutes of stock market opening today.
Dip in Metro Brands share price
Like two other Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks, Metro Brands share today opened with a downside gap and went on to hit ₹535.35 by 9:30 AM, logging ₹14.30 per share within 15 minutes of opening bell.
Dip in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth
As per shareholding pattern of Titan Company for Q4FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,53,10,395 company shares while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 95,40,575 titan shares. So, Jhunjhunwala couple together holds 4,48,50,970 Titan shares. As Titan share price dipped 63.95 in 15 minutes of stock market opening today, net slide in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to slide in this Tata stock is around ₹287 crore ( ₹63.95 x 4,48,50,970).
Likewise, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares that dipped ₹55.10 per share in 15 minutes after the stock market opening b ell today. So, net dip in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to dip in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is around ₹555 crore ( ₹55.10 x 10,07,53,935).
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has invested in Metro Brands through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. As per the shareholding pattern of Metro Brands for January to March 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,91,53,600 shares of the company that has dipped ₹14.30 per share today in 15 minutes of market opening today. So, net dip in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth is ₹56 crore ( ₹14.30 x 3,91,53,600).
Therefore, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala lost around ₹900 crore in 15 minutes of market opening after sell-off in Titan Company, Star Health and Metro Brands shares.