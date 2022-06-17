Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has invested in Metro Brands through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. As per the shareholding pattern of Metro Brands for January to March 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,91,53,600 shares of the company that has dipped ₹14.30 per share today in 15 minutes of market opening today. So, net dip in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth is ₹56 crore ( ₹14.30 x 3,91,53,600).