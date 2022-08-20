These 3 stocks to soon consider bonus shares declaration. Details here

Bonus shares 2022: As earnings season is about to end and most of the companies having announced their Q1 results, shareholders are waiting for reward from the companies in form of dividend and bonus shares. For such shareholders, there is a piece of stock market news. Three companies are going to consider and declare bonus shares next week. These three companies are Saianand Commercial, Insecticides India and Bharat Gears Ltd. Bharat Gears had earlier informed Indian exchanges that its board is going to consider and approve issuance of bonus shares on 19th August 2022 but now it has rescheduled the board meeting on 24th August 2022 for the same.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}