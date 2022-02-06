Stock split in February 2022: to enhance liquidity in stock by attracting small size investors, listed companies decided to announce sub division of shares or share split from time to time. In this regard, four listed companies — Schaeffler India, Shree Ganesh Biotech, Bhatia Communications and Retail and JBM Auto are going to split its shares in this month. It won't change its fundamentals, only the price of shares will come down that will enable small ticket sized investors to buy and sell these stocks.

1] Schaeffler India: The ball and roller bearing company management has informed about the stock-split decision to the Indian exchanges and record date for large-cap stock split is 9th February 2022 has been announced.

In its latest exchange communication, Schaeffler India informed about the share split citing, "The Members of the Company through postal ballot have approved Sub-division of Equity shares of the Company from One (1) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only) into Five (5) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each (Rupees Two Only) fully paid up."

2] Shree Ganesh Biotech: This small-cap stock will split into 1:10 and the company management has informed the Indian exchange about its Board of Directors final decision in regard to stock split. The record date for stock split has been fixed on 11th February 2022. The company has announced share bonus as well. Company has informed exchange that its Board of Directors will be meeting on 7th March 2022 to consider the declaration of issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.

Meanwhile, the company's board has approved the stock split decision and has informed the exchange in this regard citing, "In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, our earlier letter dated 29th December 2021 we have informed that the Company has fixed Friday, February 11, 2022 as the "Record Date", for the purpose of sub- division of Company's 1 (one) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10(ten) equity shares of face value of ₹1/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders which is being obtained through Postal Ballot (including e-voting) in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations."

3] Bhatia Communications and Retail: This is another small-cap company whose stock split decision has been approved by its board of directors. As per the exchange communication of the company, they have decided to split its shares into 1:10 and the record date for stock split has been fixed on 16th February 2022.

Bhatia Communications and Retail informed about the approval of stock split citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Wednesday, February 16, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders with regard to the sub-division of each equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each into 10 (ten) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each as approved by the shareholders in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 22nd January, 2022."

4] JBM Auto: The Board of Directors of this auto company have approved the stock split proposal and they have informed Indian exchange that its share of ₹5 per equity share will be divided into ₹2 per equity share and the record date for stock split is 22nd February 2022.

In its exchange communication JBM Auto says, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Tuesday, 22nd February, 2022 as the “Record date" for determining eligibility of members for the purpose of sub-division of the equity shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up to Face Value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up."

