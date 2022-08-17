Bonus shares 2022: It's raining bonus shares these day on Dalal Street. In less than a week time, four small-cap companies have announced bonus shares. The companies we are talking here are M Lakhamsi Industries, Ruby Mills, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited and Yug Decor Ltd.

Here we list out details of bonus shares issued by these small-cap companies:

1] M Lakhamsi Industries: The board of directors of the small-cap company has announced bonus share this week. They have announced six bonus shares for each one share held by the shareholders. The company informed Indian exchanges about the bonus share issue citing, "The Board of Directors has considered and recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of (6:1) i.e., six new bonus equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for every one existing fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, subject to approval by the members and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required."

2] Ruby Mills: The board of directors of the company has announced bonus shares in 1:1 ratio that means one bonus shares will be awarded for each share held by the shareholders. The small-cap company has also fixed 25th September 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. The company informed about the bonus share issue citing, "Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, please take note of the following revisions in the outcome uploaded on 10th August 2022: Considered, approved and recommended the issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Share of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid equity shares held as on Record date i.e. 25t September 2022, by the shareholders of Ruby Industries."

3] Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd: Board of directors of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited's (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Limited) met on Tuesday to consider the proposal for bonus equity shares of the company and has therefore recommended the issue in the ratio of 1:2, subject to shareholders' approval. The small-cap company informed exchanges about bonus share issue citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e., August 16, 2022, has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1 (one) bonus equity share against 2 (two) existing equity shares, subject to approval of the shareholders."

4] Yug Decor: The board of directors of this multibagger stock has announced 1:2 bonus shares that means one bonus share will be awarded for each one share held by the shareholders. The company is yet to announce record date for bonus share issuance. The small-cap company informed Indian exchanges about bonus share approval citing, "Issue of 1 (one) bonus share for each 2 (two) equity shares held by the shareholders of the company as on "Record Date." The bonus issue of equity shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The company will intimate the "Record Date" for determining eligible shareholders entitled to receive Bonus Shares in due course."