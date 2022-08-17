These 4 small-cap companies announce bonus shares this week3 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 12:29 PM IST
- Bonus shares 2022: Out of these four stocks, one has given multibagger return to its shareholders in YTD time
Bonus shares 2022: It's raining bonus shares these day on Dalal Street. In less than a week time, four small-cap companies have announced bonus shares. The companies we are talking here are M Lakhamsi Industries, Ruby Mills, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited and Yug Decor Ltd.