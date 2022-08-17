These 4 small-cap companies announce bonus shares this week

2] Ruby Mills: The board of directors of the company has announced bonus shares in 1:1 ratio that means one bonus shares will be awarded for each share held by the shareholders. The small-cap company has also fixed 25th September 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. The company informed about the bonus share issue citing, "Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, please take note of the following revisions in the outcome uploaded on 10th August 2022: Considered, approved and recommended the issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Share of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid equity shares held as on Record date i.e. 25t September 2022, by the shareholders of Ruby Industries."