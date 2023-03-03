These 4 stocks in plastic and pipes sector have ‘Buy’ rating from Prabhudas Lilladhar. Do you own any?2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 09:55 PM IST
The brokerage coverage on plastic pipe sector with BUY ratings on Astral, Finolex Industries, Prince Pipe and Supreme Industries.
Home building materials market including plastic pipes, tiles, wood panel, sanitaryware and faucets is estimated to touch ₹2.7 trillion by FY26 from ₹1.3 trillion in FY22. Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher did a coverage on plastic pipes sector and has initiated a coverage on a few stocks of the sector.
