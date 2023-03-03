Home building materials market including plastic pipes, tiles, wood panel, sanitaryware and faucets is estimated to touch ₹2.7 trillion by FY26 from ₹1.3 trillion in FY22. Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher did a coverage on plastic pipes sector and has initiated a coverage on a few stocks of the sector.

As per the report, the home building material sector was impacted, was impacted during the calendar year CY13-20 due to slowdown in real estate, while GST implementation, demonetization and Covid-19 pandemic affected over FY16-21, which resulted in single digit growth CAGR of approximately 6 per cent during same period. However, the plastic pipe sector has grown at 10 per cent CAGR over FY13- 21.

The report said that the Indian real estate sector grew at 10% CAGR from $50 billion in 2008 to $120 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at 17.7% CAGR to $ 1 trillion by 2030. Plastic pipe industry has seen sharp recovery post pandemic.

The market for plastic pipes is valued at approximately Rs400 billion, with organized players accounting for 67% of the market. By end-use, 50-55% of the industry’s demand is accounted by plumbing pipes used in residential and commercial real estate, 35% by agriculture and 5-10% by infrastructure & industrial projects.

Industry grew at 10-12% CAGR between FY15-20, while demand is anticipated to expand at 12-14% CAGR between FY21-25 and is expected to reach more than ₹600 billion by FY25E led by sharp increase in government spending for irrigation, WSS projects (water supply and sanitation), urban infrastructure and replacement demand.

The brokerage coverage on plastic pipe sector with BUY ratings on Astral, Finolex Industries, Prince Pipe and Supreme Industries.

For Astral, the brokerage estimated sales, EBITDA and PAT to grow at CAGR of 14.6%, 22.4% and 31.2% over FY23-25E. The brokerage has given a ‘buy’ at TP of ₹2,160. “We value the stock on DCF to arrive at a target price of Rs2,160. Initiate ‘BUY’," the brokerage said.

For Finolex Industries, the brokerage expects sales, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 7.7%, 31.9% and 25.6% over FY23-25E. The brokerage has given ‘BUY’ rating at TP of ₹224. “We arrive at TP of Rs224 on SOTP (valuing business at 21x FY25 EPS). Initiate ‘BUY’," said Prabhudas Lilladher.

“The stock is currently trading at 27x/22x FY24E/FY25 earnings. Initiate 'BUY' rating and target price of ₹693," said the brokerage for Prince Pipes and Fittings.

While for, Supreme Industries brokerage gave a 'BUY' rating and target price of ₹3,170 valuing it at 34x FY25E earnings.