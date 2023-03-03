As per the report, the home building material sector was impacted, was impacted during the calendar year CY13-20 due to slowdown in real estate, while GST implementation, demonetization and Covid-19 pandemic affected over FY16-21, which resulted in single digit growth CAGR of approximately 6 per cent during same period. However, the plastic pipe sector has grown at 10 per cent CAGR over FY13- 21.