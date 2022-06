Investors in the stock market should be aware that the shares of SKP Securities, Cosmo Films, Galactico Corporate, and Avantel, will trade ex-bonus next week, and that in order to be eligible for the bonus shares, they may buy the stocks before the ex-date marked below.

SKP Securities

The Board of Directors of SKP Securities have announced a bonus issue of 1:1 and the record date for the same has been scheduled for Friday, June 17, 2022. The stock shall trade ex-bonus on 16th June 2022. SKP Securities Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹38 Crore that operates in the finance sector. On Friday, SKP Securities' shares closed at an upper circuit limit of ₹113.40, up 5.00 per cent from the previous close of ₹108 per share. SKP Securities is trading above its 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. The stock made a 52-week high of ₹129 on 04/05/2022 and a 52-week low of ₹52.45 on 06/09/2021, suggesting that the last traded price is 116 per cent higher than its 52-week low.

Cosmo Films

For a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:2, the Board of Directors of Cosmo Films have fixed June 18 as the record date. The stock shall trade ex-bonus on 17th June 2022. Cosmo Films' shares closed at ₹1,691 per share on Friday, down 0.17 per cent from the previous closing of ₹1693.80. In the previous year, the stock has gained by 95.99 per cent, and year-to-date (YTD), the stock has returned 20.36 per cent in 2022. The stock is trading higher than the 200-day moving average but lower than the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages based on the last traded price.

Galactico Corporate

The Board of Directors of Galactico Corporate Services have announced a bonus share issue in a ratio of 3:10. For the purpose of the same, the company has fixed Friday, 17th June 2022 as the record date. The stock shall trade ex-bonus on 16th June 2022. The stock closed Friday's session at ₹329, up 1.79 per cent from its previous closing of ₹323.20. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹339.35 on 10/06/2022 and a 52-week low of ₹34.00 on 10/06/2021, and it has gained 13.86 per cent in the previous 5 trading days. Galactico Corporate shares have risen from ₹36.25 on June 11, 2021 to the current level, representing an 807.59 per cent multibagger return. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has returned 585.42 per cent so far in 2022, and in the previous 6 months, the stock has returned 683.33 per cent and 167.81 per cent in 1 month, respectively.

Avantel

On 6th May 2022, the Board of Directors of the company had recommended a bonus share in the ratio of 3:1. The record date has been set for 20-06-2022, with the stock trading ex-bonus on 17-06-2022. Avantel Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹519 Crore that operates in the telecommunications industry. The stock closed at ₹1,282.45 on Friday, down 0.29 per cent from its previous closing of ₹1286.20. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 132.24 per cent in one year, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 83.05 per cent in 2022. The stock is trading higher than the 20 days, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages based on the last traded price.