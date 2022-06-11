Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
These 4 stocks shall turn ex-bonus next week: Check key takeaways

SKP Securities, Cosmo Films, Galactico Corporate, and Avantel are the 4 bonus stocks that investors can watch next week. 
3 min read . 02:41 PM ISTVipul Das

  • Investors in the stock market should be aware that the shares of SKP Securities, Cosmo Films, Galactico Corporate, and Avantel, will trade ex-bonus next week, and that in order to be eligible for the bonus shares, they may buy the stocks before the ex-date.

Investors in the stock market should be aware that the shares of SKP Securities, Cosmo Films, Galactico Corporate, and Avantel, will trade ex-bonus next week, and that in order to be eligible for the bonus shares, they may buy the stocks before the ex-date marked below.

SKP Securities

The Board of Directors of SKP Securities have announced a bonus issue of 1:1 and the record date for the same has been scheduled for Friday, June 17, 2022. The stock shall trade ex-bonus on 16th June 2022. SKP Securities Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of 38 Crore that operates in the finance sector. On Friday, SKP Securities' shares closed at an upper circuit limit of 113.40, up 5.00 per cent from the previous close of 108 per share. SKP Securities is trading above its 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. The stock made a 52-week high of 129 on 04/05/2022 and a 52-week low of 52.45 on 06/09/2021, suggesting that the last traded price is 116 per cent higher than its 52-week low.

Cosmo Films

For a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:2, the Board of Directors of Cosmo Films have fixed June 18 as the record date. The stock shall trade ex-bonus on 17th June 2022. Cosmo Films' shares closed at 1,691 per share on Friday, down 0.17 per cent from the previous closing of 1693.80. In the previous year, the stock has gained by 95.99 per cent, and year-to-date (YTD), the stock has returned 20.36 per cent in 2022. The stock is trading higher than the 200-day moving average but lower than the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages based on the last traded price.

Galactico Corporate

The Board of Directors of Galactico Corporate Services have announced a bonus share issue in a ratio of 3:10. For the purpose of the same, the company has fixed Friday, 17th June 2022 as the record date. The stock shall trade ex-bonus on 16th June 2022. The stock closed Friday's session at 329, up 1.79 per cent from its previous closing of 323.20. The stock reached a 52-week high of 339.35 on 10/06/2022 and a 52-week low of 34.00 on 10/06/2021, and it has gained 13.86 per cent in the previous 5 trading days. Galactico Corporate shares have risen from 36.25 on June 11, 2021 to the current level, representing an 807.59 per cent multibagger return. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has returned 585.42 per cent so far in 2022, and in the previous 6 months, the stock has returned 683.33 per cent and 167.81 per cent in 1 month, respectively.

Avantel

On 6th May 2022, the Board of Directors of the company had recommended a bonus share in the ratio of 3:1. The record date has been set for 20-06-2022, with the stock trading ex-bonus on 17-06-2022. Avantel Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of 519 Crore that operates in the telecommunications industry. The stock closed at 1,282.45 on Friday, down 0.29 per cent from its previous closing of 1286.20. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 132.24 per cent in one year, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 83.05 per cent in 2022. The stock is trading higher than the 20 days, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages based on the last traded price. 