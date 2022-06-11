These 4 stocks shall turn ex-bonus next week: Check key takeaways

Galactico Corporate

The Board of Directors of Galactico Corporate Services have announced a bonus share issue in a ratio of 3:10. For the purpose of the same, the company has fixed Friday, 17th June 2022 as the record date. The stock shall trade ex-bonus on 16th June 2022. The stock closed Friday's session at ₹329, up 1.79 per cent from its previous closing of ₹323.20. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹339.35 on 10/06/2022 and a 52-week low of ₹34.00 on 10/06/2021, and it has gained 13.86 per cent in the previous 5 trading days. Galactico Corporate shares have risen from ₹36.25 on June 11, 2021 to the current level, representing an 807.59 per cent multibagger return. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has returned 585.42 per cent so far in 2022, and in the previous 6 months, the stock has returned 683.33 per cent and 167.81 per cent in 1 month, respectively.