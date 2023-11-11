As many as 45 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 15-40 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex logged its second consecutive weekly gain, supported by declining US bond yields and lower crude oil prices after the US Federal Reserve's rate pause decision.

During Samvat 2079, the BSE Sensex jumped 5,073.02 points or 8.47 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 1,694.6 points or 9.55 per cent. Going into Samvat 2080, analysts expect markets would continue its outperformance on the back strong earnings and strong economic outlook.

On the stock-specific front, 45 smallcap stocks logged gains in the range of 15 per cent - 40 per cent last week, outperforming the index. Neuland Laboratories, Suzlon Energy, Jaiprakash Power, SVP Global, Den Networks, Orient Green Power, Arvind Fashions, Welspun Enterprises, Dilip Buildcon, JK Lakshmi Cement, Sigachi Industries, Force Motors, Arihant Super, GMDC, are among the smallcaps that logged a double-digit rise in their share prices last week.

