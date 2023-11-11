These 45 smallcap stocks gained 15-40% as Sensex logs second weekly gain led by global cues; do you own?
The NSE Nifty 50 index added 1.01 per cent for the week, while S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.84 per cent - recording their second straight weekly gain led by positive global cues.
As many as 45 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 15-40 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex logged its second consecutive weekly gain, supported by declining US bond yields and lower crude oil prices after the US Federal Reserve's rate pause decision.
