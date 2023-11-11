Hello User
These 45 smallcap stocks gained 15-40% as Sensex logs second weekly gain led by global cues; do you own?

Nikita Prasad

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index added 1.01 per cent for the week, while S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.84 per cent - recording their second straight weekly gain led by positive global cues.

The NSE Nifty 50 index added 1.01 per cent for the week, while S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.84 per cent.

As many as 45 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 15-40 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex logged its second consecutive weekly gain, supported by declining US bond yields and lower crude oil prices after the US Federal Reserve's rate pause decision.

During Samvat 2079, the BSE Sensex jumped 5,073.02 points or 8.47 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 1,694.6 points or 9.55 per cent. Going into Samvat 2080, analysts expect markets would continue its outperformance on the back strong earnings and strong economic outlook.

On the stock-specific front, 45 smallcap stocks logged gains in the range of 15 per cent - 40 per cent last week, outperforming the index. Neuland Laboratories, Suzlon Energy, Jaiprakash Power, SVP Global, Den Networks, Orient Green Power, Arvind Fashions, Welspun Enterprises, Dilip Buildcon, JK Lakshmi Cement, Sigachi Industries, Force Motors, Arihant Super, GMDC, are among the smallcaps that logged a double-digit rise in their share prices last week.

MORE TO COME

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 08:30 PM IST
