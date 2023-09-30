These 48 smallcaps log double-digit rise as Sensex settles 1.5% higher in September; do you own?
The Nifty 50 ended the month with a gain of 2 per cent while the Sensex rose 1.5 per cent. The BSE Smallcap index also rose about a per cent.
As many as 48 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices last week - in the range of 10-70 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex ended September with a gain of 1.5 per cent on strong macroeconomic indicators and resilience imparted by domestic investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started