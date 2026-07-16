These 5 Indian stocks trade below book value. Here's what the market sees

A stock trading below book value may look cheap, but the discount usually has a reason.
Book value, calculated as total assets minus total liabilities, represents the net worth attributable to shareholders. Comparing it with a company's share price gives investors a sense of whether the market is valuing the business at a premium or discount to its net assets.
The price-to-book (PB) ratio is particularly relevant for companies with substantial tangible assets. But a low PB ratio is only a starting point, not a buy signal. The underlying business, earnings trajectory and financial health matter just as much.
Here are five Indian stocks currently trading below their book value.
UFlex
UFlex is India's largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company, operating across the entire packaging value chain.