These 5 Indian stocks trade below book value. Here's what the market sees

A stock trading below book value may look cheap, but the discount usually has a reason.
A stock trading below book value may look cheap, but the discount usually has a reason.
Book value, calculated as total assets minus total liabilities, represents the net worth attributable to shareholders. Comparing it with a company's share price gives investors a sense of whether the market is valuing the business at a premium or discount to its net assets.
Book value, calculated as total assets minus total liabilities, represents the net worth attributable to shareholders. Comparing it with a company's share price gives investors a sense of whether the market is valuing the business at a premium or discount to its net assets.
The price-to-book (PB) ratio is particularly relevant for companies with substantial tangible assets. But a low PB ratio is only a starting point, not a buy signal. The underlying business, earnings trajectory and financial health matter just as much.
Here are five Indian stocks currently trading below their book value.
UFlex
UFlex is India's largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company, operating across the entire packaging value chain.
The company offers end-to-end packaging solutions to industries including fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, agriculture and industrial products. Its customers include PepsiCo, Nestlé, Mars, Mondelez International, L'Oréal, Britannia, GlaxoSmithKline, Dabur, ITC Ltd and Amul.
UFlex has an aggregate global packaging film capacity of 636,160 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and PET resin capacity of 384,000 MTPA, with operations across more than 150 countries.
At a share price of ₹450, UFlex trades at 0.4 times its book value of ₹1,125 per share. Stagnant growth and uneven profitability have contributed to the discount.
The company grew revenue 2.1% year-on-year to ₹155.1 billion (bn). Ebitda rose 8.1% to ₹19.8 bn, with margins expanding 70 basis points to 12.8%. Net profit jumped 122.8% to ₹3.2 bn, albeit from a low base.
Better realizations, pricing power, operating leverage and easing US tariffs boosted profits.
Management expects FY27 to be better than FY26, with a significant portion of recent capex expected to start generating revenue and Ebitda in H1FY27.
A greenfield aseptic packaging plant in Egypt, with annual capacity of 12 bn packs, is scheduled to go live in H1FY27. This will double UFlex's global aseptic capacity to 24 bn packs annually.
The company is also commissioning an 80 million (m) bag woven polypropylene plant in Mexico to tap the growing pet food market, while a new 54,000 MTPA BOPP film line in Karnataka is aimed at domestic growth.
Through these expansions, UFlex is moving towards its long-term goal of 1 million MTPA in global packaging films capacity.
The company is also commissioning a recycling plant in Noida in early FY27, with capacity to process 36,000 MTPA of recycled PET and 3,600 MTPA of mixed multi-layer plastic.
The capex is aimed at strengthening UFlex's high-margin packaging business and could support future profit growth.
Raymond Lifestyle
Raymond Lifestyle, the flagship company of the Raymond Group, operates branded textile and apparel businesses across formal, casual and ethnic wear.
As of 31 March 2026, its total store count stood at 1,653. Its flagship brand, The Raymond Shop (TRS), had 1,109 stores across more than 600 cities and towns.
At a share price of ₹744, Raymond trades at around 0.5 times its book value of ₹1,582 per share. The discount reflects the company's weak financial condition in FY25, followed by a modest recovery in FY26.
Total income rose 11% year-on-year to ₹70.3 bn in FY26. Growth was led by branded textiles (+14%) and branded apparel (+14%), while high-value cotton shirting grew 2% and garmenting was flat.
Ebitda rose 23% to ₹8 bn, lifting margins 120 bps to 11.4%. Net profit grew 21% to ₹1,750 million. Raymond also became net-debt-free, with a net cash surplus of ₹1.8 bn.
Over the next three years, the company is targeting double-digit revenue growth, high-double-digit Ebitda expansion and high-teens margins.
Its strategy is focused less on aggressive expansion and more on sustainable profitability through a lean, high-performing store network. Raymond targets a net addition of 30-40 stores in FY27.
The company is also shifting its product mix towards high-value wool and linen across segments, as well as smart casuals, polos, chinos and denims. It is exiting sleepwear to redirect resources towards higher-growth brands.
Raymond is betting on its ethnic wear brand Ethnix, which currently has 137 stores and aims to become a ₹5+ bn brand over the medium term.
The company is also expected to benefit from the India-UK and India-EU FTAs. Its garmenting business was weak in FY26 amid US tariff-related uncertainty but is seeing a gradual recovery in orders.
To support long-term demand, Raymond is adding about 1 m in annual production capacity.
LIC Housing Finance
LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL), a subsidiary of LIC, provides individual home loans, non-housing individual loans such as Loan Against Property (LAP) and Lease Rental Discounting (LRD), and project finance to real estate developers.
Its outstanding loan portfolio stood at ₹3,207.1 bn in FY26, up 4% year-on-year.
Individual housing loans accounted for 84.5% of the portfolio at ₹2,708.9 bn. Total disbursements rose 4% to ₹665.4 bn.
LIC HFL is shifting towards margin-accretive products to drive growth and protect profitability. Its non-housing individual segment grew 25% in FY26, taking its share of the business to about 15% from 12% a year earlier.
The company is also launching a dedicated affordable housing vertical.
However, intense competition from banks in the prime salaried segment continues to pressure yields and margins. Net interest income (NII) rose 3.7% to ₹84.2 bn, while Net interest margin (NIM) fell 5 bps to 2.73%.
About 86% of LIC HFL's customers are salaried, providing a stable, low-risk borrower base. Asset quality remained stable, with Stage 3 exposure at default (GNPA) improving to 2.16% in FY26 from 2.47% in FY25. Net NPAs fell from 1.22% to 1.08%.
Credit costs remained low at 18 bps for the full year. Net profit rose 3.1% to around ₹55.9 bn.
Book value per share increased to ₹751.2 in FY26 from ₹659.1 in FY25. At its current market price, the stock trades at a PB ratio of around 0.72, below book value.
The company's relatively slower growth has contributed to the discount. Return on average assets stood at 1.78%, while return on average equity was 14%.
LIC HFL also holds ₹45.7 bn in provision buffers under its Expected Credit Loss framework, resulting in a provision coverage ratio of 50.1%.
Management is targeting 10-12% loan book growth in FY27 and disbursements of ₹780 bn.
The company aims to further diversify its loan mix, with at least 25% of the portfolio coming from the non-housing segment over the next two years. It expects to maintain NIM in the 2.5-2.7% range.
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
Sunflag Iron & Steel manufactures and sells special steel rolled products, including Flat Bars, Round Bars, Bright Bars and Wire Rods.
The company primarily supplies high-grade steel to Tier-I auto component manufacturers and OEMs. Around 60-65% of its revenue comes from the automotive industry, with the remainder from sectors such as defence, railways and heavy engineering.
Sunflag trades at a PB ratio of 0.7. Its share price of ₹343 compares with a book value of ₹492 per share.
A five-year profit CAGR of just 8% may have contributed to the discount.
Financial performance, however, improved in the latest year. Revenue rose 11.4% year-on-year to ₹39.4 bn. Operating profit increased 22.6% to around ₹4.8 bn, with margins at 12%. Net profit surged 24.7% to ₹2 bn.
Sunflag is now focusing on sectors requiring advanced metallurgy and specialised steel, including aerospace, defence and nuclear reactors.
Its super alloy steel plant can supply commercial and fighter-jet parts, space vehicles and industrial gas turbines. The company has secured vendor approvals from key government and defence agencies.
Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) operates across television, digital content and films, with an omnichannel model spanning multiple platforms.
In broadcasting, ZEE is India's #2 TV entertainment network. Its all-India TV network viewership share rose 60 bps to 17.4% in FY26.
By the end of FY26, ZEE's monthly unique reach had crossed 800 m consumers across platforms.
At a share price of ₹97.1, Zee trades below its book value of ₹122, translating to a PB ratio of 0.8.
Weak earnings growth, advertising headwinds and governance concerns have contributed to the discount.
Subscription revenue accounted for 50.4% of FY26 revenue, followed by advertising at 39.8% and other sales and services at 9.8%. Management is targeting a 50:50 balance between advertising and subscription revenue.
Operating revenue declined 2% year-on-year to around ₹81 bn, dragged down by weak advertising revenue.
ZEE5, however, grew revenue 53% to ₹14.9 bn and achieved Ebitda breakeven in FY26. Overall Ebitda fell 71% to around ₹3.5 bn, while net profit declined 61% to ₹2.7 bn.
The company expects ZEE5's growth to continue, supported by operating leverage. Management also aims to bring people costs back to pre-pandemic levels of about 9% of revenue.
To counter the broader advertising slowdown, ZEE is building specialised teams focused on Retail, SME and MSME advertisers.
The company is also expanding into new entertainment formats. It is investing around ₹1.16 bn in Phantom Digital Effects to build internal capabilities in the AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comics) segment.
ZEE is investing another ₹0.2 bn in CORE Private Limited to drive its live entertainment business. Management sees the organised live events segment as a ₹500 bn opportunity.
Zee is also pushing its micro-drama app, ‘Bullet’, which has crossed 10 m downloads. Zee Music has 20,000 songs and management aims to unlock value by demerging the business or bringing in a strategic partner.
A major long-term trigger is ZEE's eight-year (2026–2034) agreement with FIFA, marking its major re-entry into sports broadcasting.
The deal is expected to help expand ZEE's subscriber base and advertising revenue. Industry reports estimate its value at US$ 30-40 m.
Conclusion
The five companies trade below their respective book values—but the discount is not without reason.
Some are dealing with muted earnings growth or cyclical headwinds. Others are in the middle of operational improvements, diversification or expansion.
In each case, the discount to book value reflects the market's concerns about the business and its execution. The more important question is whether those concerns are already reflected in the price—and whether the discount can narrow.
Investors should therefore look beyond the PB ratio and analyse the company's financial performance, corporate governance practices and growth strategy.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com