These 5 multibagger stocks deliver up to 20,500% return in 8 years of Modi govt

These 5 multibagger stocks deliver up to 20,500% return in 8 years of Modi govt2 min read . 01:18 PM IST
- In last 8 years of Modi government, stocks from IT, tech and chemical sectors have given stellar return to its shareholders
Multibagger stocks: In eight years of Narendra Modi government, a lot of reforms and initiatives including Good and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority), Make in India, vocal for local, etc have taken place that changed the business dynamics in India to a larger extent. While different business segment got impacted by these steps taken by the Narendra Modi government in these eight years, stock market too responded to these moves taken by the Modi-led central government.
Here we list out top 5 stocks that have delivered stellar return during eight years of Modi government in office:
1] Tanla Platforms: This tech stock has surged from around ₹6.60 to ₹1357.90 levels, appreciating to the tune of near 20,500 per cent in this period. The company provides tech support to the banks while sending SMS to the bank customers in regard to various transactions and other proposes. The business volume of the company has gained rapid rise in traction after surge in mobile adoption by the Indian millennials in last 8 years that could become possible after huge slide in android and smartphone price in this period.
2] Balaji Amines: This multibagger chemical stock has surged from ₹49.50 to ₹2990 levels, logging near 5,950 per cent rise in this period. This company got benefit from closure of Chinese chemical companies, especially amine producers post-Covid.
3] Minda Industries: In 8 years of Narendra Modi government, this automotive component maker stock has risen from around ₹16.50 to ₹937.80 levels, logging around 5600 per cent rise in this period. The stock is quite popular among FIIs and DIIs and has given sharp upside moves during market rebound in this period.
4] Navin Fluorine: This chemical stock has surged from around ₹82 levels to ₹3895 levels today, ascending to the tune of 4650 per cent in this period. The company has managed to report strong numbers on some big ticket deals like Honeywell International. It produces refrigerants and fluorides, whose prices in the international market has gone up at record levels, giving margin benefit to the company.
5] Alkyl Amines Chemicals: This multibagger stock has risen from around ₹78.50 to ₹3036 levels in last 8 years, ascending to the tune of near 3800 per cent in this period. This aliphatic amines producer is a market leader in global merchandise and it got margin benefit after rise in chemical product and raw material prices in the international market.
In last eight years of Narendra Modi government in office, BSE Sensex has surged from around 24,700 levels to around 56,000 mark today, logging near 125 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, Nifty 50 index surged from around 7,200 levels to 16,650 mark today, ascending around 130 per cent in last 8 years of Narendra Modi government in office.