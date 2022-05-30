These 5 multibagger stocks deliver up to 20,500% return in 8 years of Modi govt

1] Tanla Platforms: This tech stock has surged from around ₹6.60 to ₹1357.90 levels, appreciating to the tune of near 20,500 per cent in this period. The company provides tech support to the banks while sending SMS to the bank customers in regard to various transactions and other proposes. The business volume of the company has gained rapid rise in traction after surge in mobile adoption by the Indian millennials in last 8 years that could become possible after huge slide in android and smartphone price in this period.

