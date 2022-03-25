These 5 multibagger stocks give up to 3450% return in 2 years

Multibagger stocks: After huge selloff caused by Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, Indian secondary market made its bottom on 23rd March 2020 and posted strong rebound in next two years. Amid global economy reeling under the pandemic heat, Indian stock market has given stellar return to its investors in last two years as a good number of stock have given multibagger return to its shareholders.
Here we list out top 5 multibagger stocks that have given whopping return to its shareholders in last two years:
1] Tanla Platforms: On 23rd March 2020, this cloud communications company'stock had closed at ₹39.85 apiece levels on NSE. On 24th March 2022, Tanla share price closed at ₹1413.70 on NSE, logging around 3450 per cent rise in last two years. However, the multibagger stock has been under selloff heat in 2022 as it has shed from ₹1839 to ₹1413.70 levels, logging around 25 per cent dip in year-to-date (YTD) time. However, in last 6 months, this stock has given 70 per cent return to its shareholders.
2] Tips Industries: This music, film production and film distribution company stock had closed at ₹85.35 on NSE on 23rd March 2022. On March 24, 2022, Tips share price closed at ₹2354.95 apiece levels, logging around 2660 per cent rise in these two years. In last one year, Tips shares have surged from around ₹490 to ₹2355 apiece levels, ascending around 375 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has risen around 85 per cent whereas in last one month, it has surged near 22 per cent.
3] Vishnu Chemicals: This multibagger chemical stock had closed at ₹71.55 on NSE in 23rd March 2020 whereas it closed at ₹1723.60 apiece levels on 24th March 2022, logging near 2300 per cent rise in these two years time. In last one year, this chemical stock has surged from near ₹265 to ₹1723 levels, logging around 565 per cent rise in this period whereas in last 6 months, it has logged 140 per cent appreciation. This multibagger stock has shot up from ₹1259 to 1723 levels. ascending around 40 per cent in this period.
4] Adani Total Gas: This Adani group stock had closed at ₹89.20 apiece levels on NSE on 23rd March 2020 while it closed at ₹1979.75 levels, ascending around 2120 per cent in these two years. In last one year, this multibagger stock has delivered around 130 per cent to its shareholders whereas in last 6 months, it has yielded around 45 per cent. Likewise, in last one month, it has surged near 30 per cent despite weakness in the markets caused by Russia-Ukraine war.
5] Borosil Renewables: This multibagger stock had a closing of ₹32.65 per share on NSE on 23rd March 2020 whereas it closed at ₹599 apiece levels on 24th March 2022 on NSE, logging near 1735 per cent rise in these two years. In last one year, this multibagger stock has given 145 per cent return whereas in last 6 months, it has surged near 100 per cent. In last one month, this stock has given around 10 per cent return to its shareholders.
So, after BSE Sensex tanked near 3900 points (more than 13%) and NSE Nifty tumbled 1135 points (close to 13%) on 23rd March 2020, Indian secondary market bounced back strongly post-selloff and these 5 multibagger stocks have been delivering stellar return to its shareholders since then.