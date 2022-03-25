These 5 multibagger stocks give up to 3450% return in 2 years

3] Vishnu Chemicals: This multibagger chemical stock had closed at ₹71.55 on NSE in 23rd March 2020 whereas it closed at ₹1723.60 apiece levels on 24th March 2022, logging near 2300 per cent rise in these two years time. In last one year, this chemical stock has surged from near ₹265 to ₹1723 levels, logging around 565 per cent rise in this period whereas in last 6 months, it has logged 140 per cent appreciation. This multibagger stock has shot up from ₹1259 to 1723 levels. ascending around 40 per cent in this period.